The pain isn’t over yet for allergy sufferers in New Jersey

Allergy sufferers — if you think you're feeling the effects of spring right now, just wait.

Pollen counts are expected to intensify over the next couple of weeks in the Garden State. It's already been a robust allergy season, thanks to plenty of snow over the winter that melted and delivered an ample water supply to New Jersey's flora.

According to Dr. Leonard Bielory, professor of medicine, allergy, immunology and ophthalmology at Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine, the effects of pollen "will get progressively worse" as pollen counts make an "incredible burst" into the thousands.

"More suffering is on the way as the birch and oak pollen start to take off," Bielory said. "If you're allergic to some trees, you're going to be allergic to many trees."

The burst should occur as we head into May, he said. At the same time, grass pollen will rear its head in "low concentrations."

Pollen has the ability to travel several miles, but folks in the western and northwestern parts of New Jersey may see less tree pollen than those who live, ironically, near the Pinelands. Pine trees are one of the highest producers of pollen per plant, but that tree pollen is one of the least allergenic.

"Birch, poplar, oak, elm, cedar — those are the classic items that drive allergies to the peak of misery," Bielory said.

