The most delicious pie in New Jersey can be found at this orchard

What's a better dessert than pie?

In my opinion, pie takes the cake as the best dessert around!

There's just so much you can do with it; you can make a blueberry pie, key lime pie, peanut butter pie, shoe fly pie, an ice cream pie or a pumpkin pie.

And that's just scratching the surface!

Now, between you and I, I think my mother-in-law makes the absolute best apple pie I've ever had in my life, and I'm not just saying that to suck up.

She also serves it with homemade ice cream, so I'm sure that has something to do with it.

But let's say you don't know my mother-in-law and need to get the best pie in New Jersey, where do you go?

Jersey has no shortage of bakeries that make really good pies.

There's Elisa's Pastry Shop in Lakewood, The Big Apple Bakery in Manahawkin, and 502 Bakery in Brick.

You can't go wrong with any of those places!

However, let's say you want to get the absolute best, most mouthwatering pie in the entire Garden State.

Well, the experts at Love Food have done the research and narrowed down where in Jersey to get the best pie, and it's just a stone's throw away from the Jersey Shore!

It's a place that's well-known for its fresh produce, unique deli, and of course, its made-from-scratch bakery.

This place's homemade donuts look delicious, but just wait until you get your hands on one of their pies.

Located on Route 34 Southin Colts Neck New Jersey, Love Food says that you'll have to go to Delicious Orchards for Jersey's best pie!

Specifically, the apple pie with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

It may be one of the best desserts you ever have!

