The most beautiful place in New Jersey is among the prettiest places in America

It's not surprising that the most beautiful place in New Jersey, according to a recent Cosmo article, is in Ocean County. We have beautiful spots throughout Ocean County, so this was no shock to any of us.

According to an article by Cosmo:

"New Jersey's Island Beach State Park, which spans nearly 10 miles of the Barnegat Peninsula, is a popular place for ocean swimming and surf fishing. And with its maritime forests, tidal marshes, and rolling sand dunes, the undeveloped barrier beach provides an incredible backdrop for these and other recreational activities."

I love anytime we go to Island Beach State Park, it truly is a perfect section of the oceanfront that everyone loves. Whether you are swimming, fishing, driving, photographing, etc. it's always a great experience at Island Beach State Park.

One of my favorite visits to Island Beach State Park was when I had the opportunity to photograph a beautiful "Snowy Owl" that made a stop at the park. It was a beautiful bird and there were lots of folks out taking photos and videos, a truly exciting day. You never know what kind of wildlife will pay a visit to Island Beach, so be sure to bring your camera!

