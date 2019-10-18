Jim Gearhart has long said conservatives make good points, and liberals make good points — and that he's happy to hear both out on any issue. But the far-leftist, the radical left, the progressives ... whatever you might call them ... they go too far, Jim says.

Usually.

But as Jim looks at the extraordinary, inconsistent and often shocking price of health care— well, the longtime New Jersey 101.5 personality starts to lean in their direction.

"There is a certain amount of reason on the side of the looney, the radical left," Jim says in this week's Jim Gearhart Show — live on Facebook every Thursday at 10:30 a.m., and available here as a podcast every week. "This is free enterprise or capitalism on steroids."

He notes recent reporting by the Wall Street Journal on the sky-high-for-some price of insulin — vials that once cost $25 now going for $300.

"No wonder people are trying to get it any way they can, through mail order, through Canadian (pharmacies) ... through anything they can," Bob Williams, Jim's partner in the show, says.

It's a medical establishment run amok with profit motive, Jim says.

"The No. 1 medical procedure is cash-ectomy. ... What health care has turned into is a total money pit for us."

— New Jersey 101.5 staff

