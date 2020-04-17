The fight against addiction doesn’t shutdown — #SpeakingRecovery

My friends at Relevance Behavioral Health want you to know that the fight against addiction is especially important during these dangerous times.

People who are shut down and shut in who were struggling with addiction before the crisis may be in worse shape today. You can help. If you know someone battling addiction, friend family member or even yourself, please reach out and get help.

Daniel Regan, my co-host on our newest podcast #SpeakingRecovery, joined me Friday morning to discuss what precautions his center is taking to keep you safe and make sure people in need get the help they deserve.

Please visit www.relevancerecovery.com or call (732) 702-2242

