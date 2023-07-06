The Eagles had good news and bad news for their fans on Thursday (July 6). The bad news: They're launching their final tour, a trek billed as "The Long Goodbye." The good news: The band won't stop touring until all their fans have had a chance to see their final show.

The band's aptly named last run will continue for as long as fans demand in each market. They initially announced 13 cities, plotting dates between September and November, but they expect the trek to continue all of 2024 and into 2025.

"The Eagles have had a miraculous 52-year odyssey, performing for people all over the globe; keeping the music alive in the face of tragic losses, upheavals and setbacks of many kinds," the band explains in a statement. "...Our long run has lasted for longer than any of us ever dreamed. But, everything has its time, and the time has come for us to close the circle."

They also underscored the fact that the first-announced string of dates are merely an initial leg.

"We want to give all our fans a chance to see us on this final round. So, scheduling information will be released as dates are set. The difficulties of booking venues may require us to return to certain cities, depending on demand," the Eagles continue. "But, we hope to see as many of you as we can before we finish up.

"Most importantly, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for embracing this band and its music. At the end of the day, you are the reason we have been able to carry on for over five decades," they add. "This is our swan song, but the music goes on and on."

Dates for the first 13 shows on "The Long Goodbye" tour go on sale on Friday, July 14 at 10AM local time, but pre-sale and VIP packages will be available beginning on Wednesday July 12.

The Eagle's complete current lineup — Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmidt, Vince Gill and Deacon Frey — will be on the road for the lengthy tour. Steely Dan is also joining the trek as a special guest.

The Eagles, "The Long Goodbye" Tour Dates:

Sept. 7 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

Sept. 11 — Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden

Sept. 16 — Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center

Sept. 20 — Belmont Park, N.Y. @ UBS Arena

Oct. 5 — Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

Oct. 9 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Oct. 13 — Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena

Oct. 17 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Nov. 2 — Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena

Nov. 7 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center

Nov. 9 — Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena

Nov. 14 — Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arenanergy Center

PICTURES: See Inside Glenn Frey's Sprawling California Mansion Eagles founder Glenn Frey lived the good life. The legendary singer and guitarist and his wife lived in a 6-bedroom, 9-bathroom, 9,000-square-foot Spanish mansion in a very high-dollar area of Los Angeles, which sold for $14 million after Frey's death in January of 2016.

PICTURES: Look Inside Don Henley's New $4.3 Million 'Green' Home in California Eagles leader Don Henley recently purchased a luxurious home in California for his son, and the 4-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom, 3,554-square-foot home is compatible with his environmental activism.

See Inside Don Henley's Beautiful Spanish Bungalow