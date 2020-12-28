The Cape May Zoo can use your discarded Christmas tree

If you’re wondering what to do with your Christmas tree now that the holiday has passed, how about feeding it to animals? The Cape May County Zoo is accepting the trees for their animals to snack on, play with, or roll around on.

As reported on NJ.com, the zoo once again this year is looking for your discarded holiday tree for a variety of uses, including being used as a wind block; some of the zoo’s inhabitants, like goats, also enjoy eating them. Simply take your undecorated tree to the zoo’s main entrance where a pickup truck will be waiting; simply deposit your tree in the bed of the truck and you’re done. No worrying about when your town’s tree pickup is.

Jean Whalen of the Cape May County Zoo told NJ.com that in addition to donated trees from the public, they also get unsold trees from stores like Lowes and Home Depot; any trees the zoo doesn’t use are ground up for mulch. You can drop them off during park hours, which for the winter are 10:00 am to 3:30 pm. They ask that the trees be totally free of decorations, tinsel, lights, etc., and that they not be too dried out.

Other zoos accept trees, so if you’re not close to Cape May, check with your local park. Funny Farm Rescue in Mays Landing, also feeds used trees to goats. Speaking of goats, if you live near Philadelphia, their Philly Goat Project also accepts old Christmas trees to feed their animals. You can learn more about that here.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.