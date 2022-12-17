The Cape May, NJ retreat destination for starting the New Year strong

Here we are again, approaching the close of another year. Soon, we'll head into a new year with the best of intentions to better ourselves. This retreat located in Cape May might be just the place to get away and get serious about your resolutions.

It's called Beach Plum Farm, and it sits on 62-acres of land less than two miles from historic downtown Cape May.

This winter, Beach Plum is reportedly focusing on being a destination for hitting the "reset" button for those of us who've spent 2022 overindulging.

So, if you're ready to make wellness, clean eating, relaxation, and inner peace a priority in 2023, you might want to consider a getaway to Beach Plum.

During the month of January, you can book a sleepover or mini-vacay at one of Beach Plum's cottages and get off the grid for a while. Be one with yourself through daily yoga sessions and nosh on farm-to-table meals.

You can even get your friends, family, or co-workers in on the retreat since the cottages can accommodate between 6-8 guests.

So, if you are really serious about cutting the booze after the holidays and indulging in 'Dry January', or making over your diet and ditching processed foods, Beach Plum Farm could be just the kickstart you need!

It sounds like you'll be in good hands there! Beach Plum Farm's offerings (including over 100 types of homegrown fruits and veggies and farm-raised chickens) are so revered they supply many well-known restaurants in Cape May.

Beach Plum Farm is located at 140 Stevens Street, W. Cape May, NJ.

