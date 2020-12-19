The 2020 Santa Tracking Station with Bob Williams

When will Santa get to my house? That is the BIG question and nobody can really tell for sure, but if you want to get a good estimate then I strongly suggest that you tune in to the Big Joe Christmas Eve Spectacular here on New Jersey 101.5.

This will be the 23rd consecutive year that I will have the pleasure to exclusively track and monitor Santa’s journey to our state at the New Jersey 101.5 Santa Claus Tracking Station.

From the North Pole Workshop, as he travels all around the globe and finally here to the great Garden State, our reporters and eyewitnesses will give us up to the second details on Santa and his reindeer.

We will check in with Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow for up to the minute sky conditions and we will also try to speak with Santa himself. I am so excited!

In my past experiences I can safely say that Santa will not come to your house until you are asleep. So plan ahead girls and boys. Listen to your family when it’s time to get ready for bed and don’t forget to leave a snack for Santa and the reindeer. I know Santa loves cookies and the reindeer like carrots or just about anything. Have you been naughty or nice? It’s all up to you!

The Big Joe Christmas Eve Spectacular starts at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 24. Big Joe will play all of your Holiday Hits by request and he will do his annual reading of 'Twas The Night Before Christmas.

And if you miss a Santa tracking report you can listen to the playback in real time and follow our tracking map during the show on NJ1015.com and the New Jersey 101.5 App. Download the app now if you don’t have it. It’s free. Merry Christmas!