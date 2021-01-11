Today is Day 301 of 15 days to stop the spread. The media is still continuing on the disinformation campaign to distract everyone over the nonsense of calling a million person protest which involved clear video of Capitol police opening the gates for a few hundred who ran around the Capitol an "insurrection". What is most egregious is the fact that despite multiple videos calling for a peaceful protest, the president is being wrongfully accused of inciting the violence.

Interesting that over the past several years, media talking heads and elected officials on the Left literally called for "uprisings" and confrontations with Trump supporters. They dehumanized those on the opposite side and then justified anti-cop violence and riots and looting which destroyed neighborhoods and small businesses throughout the country. All the while failed politicians like Chris Christie trying to grab headlines pushing the false narrative. The same guy who left NJ worse off than when he started his terms as governor.

While he's joining the radicals in this charade, making this dangerous time for free speech, NJ small businesses are still crushed, 70% of the moves in NJ are out of state, our taxes are the highest in the US, the biz climate is rated 50th worst out of 50 states and there is zero health crisis from the renamed flu/COVID/cold. Yet MVC offices are closed, and people are being harassed by police for having "super-spreader" events in their homes and in parks. Meanwhile, FL, TX, SD, TN are open and people are getting back to normal. Even Wuhan China had people pouring into the streets on NYE.

As far as the distraction, why no media outcry on the outright suppression of free speech on every major social media platform? Porn sites, dictators and terror sponsors all have their voices protected by these so-called "private" companies, but not the president and his supporters? And why no support for private business when it comes to endless and in inconsistent lockdowns and COVID protocols?

Then there’s the unnecessary vaccine, as COVID has a 99.9% survival rate, but even that the government botched the rollout with the site crashing and the most vulnerable among us not getting pushed to the front of the line. Instead, Murphy and company prioritized people by career choice, whether they are younger and healthy with virtually no risk or not. As a member of the media, I was included in the schedule to receive it! But although qualified to take as a member of a so-called “essential” category I refused.

The media, again complicit in pushing whichever government narrative is next, now tells us the spread is back! Responsible media outlets should be telling you what docs have been saying for months. Yes, coronavirus spreads. Yes, people will get it, but no, you most likely won't die, and probably won't even get sick. But even if you do, locking down healthy people has shown clearly to have the opposite effect intended. Lockdown, masked up areas have the highest number of cases. How has no one called this out? Meanwhile, we hear endless media chatter about a so-called insurrection as a justification for suppressing free speech and the constant fear-porn about a virus to push big pharma profits.

Where does NJ go from here? I have some ideas that I'll be sharing over the next few weeks. Don't despair, normal will make a comeback.

