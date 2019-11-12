Tech addiction is a real thing

At a conference at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, the reality of technological addiction was discussed with a call for more research and treatment options, according to NJSpotlight.com.

So, how do you tell the difference between an enthusiast and an addict? According to the experts, signs of tech addiction are similar to the signs of other addictions which could “include the need to repeat the activity more frequently to achieve the same feeling; an intense discomfort resulting from not engaging in the activity; and a complete preoccupation with the activity, even when it results in financial loss, family problems or health or legal issues.”

The spectrum of tech addiction spans video gaming, online shopping, social media, texting, emailing, and other activities. One of the more interesting aspects of the ongoing research is that tech addiction is not confined to young people, especially when it comes to online shopping. Research into possible treatments was recommended.

