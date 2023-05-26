Taylor Swift releasing deluxe album exclusively at New Jersey shows

Are you ready for it?

For anyone who hasn’t been living under a rock, you might have heard of a little something called Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour.

For the rock dwellers, T. Swift has been on a massively popular, dare I say “Enchanting,” tour highlighting the hits of her different eras. I’m sure those who weren't able to get tickets haven’t been able to Shake It Off.

Whether you’re a 1989-head, a Reputation stan, or a Fearless Swiftie, there’s something in this concert for you, she's playing 40+ of her greatest hits. Plus there are era-appropriate costume changes and everything.

Not to mention the elaborate sets.

Swift is performing several shows at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey this weekend and she just announced that there’s a possible added bonus for those attending the performances.

Swift wrote on Instagram:

For those of you going to the East Rutherford shows - we will have a new special edition CD available ONLY on site starting at 12:30pm ET on Friday! This CD will have a never before heard Midnights vault track called ‘You’re Losing Me!’

This is sure to help you remember the experience All Too Well.

Hey, haters of all the song references, I must ask: why you gotta be so Mean?

OK, I’m done. ANYWAY —

That’s right, she’s releasing “Midnights (Til Dawn Edition)” and you can get it in person if you’re attending one of the East Rutherford shows.

The album will feature a new song, “Hits Different,” as well as rerecorded tracks from the album such as “Snow on the Beach” and “Karma,” which will now include Ice Spice.

The new edition of “Midnights” will be available Friday, May 26 at 12:30 p.m.

