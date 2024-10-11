Take a look at this NJ aquarium’s awesome Halloween display

Not every Halloween activity has to be overly creepy. While haunted attractions certainly have their place, New Jerseyans with younger children (or who are not good with spooks themselves) may want something a little more family-friendly.

If that sounds like you, you’re going to want to check this out.

Two things I unapologetically love: Halloween and aquariums, so I was thrilled to learn about this.

One of the best aquariums in NJ, in my opinion, is the Adventure Aquarium in Camden. This fall, they’ve taken a dive into spooky season with their “Fintastic Pumpkin Glow.”

Discover a glowing new adventure as super-sized aquatic animals made of pumpkins take over the aquarium, ready to delight with not-so-spooky daytime fun!

Explore among gigantic glowing sea creatures, discover underwater pumpkin carvers, and embark on a search for illuminating surprises waiting around every corner.

You can explore a gorgeous display of glowing pumpkins both above and below the surface among sharks, stingrays, and more. The experience is going on now through Nov. 3, so get your tickets before they glow away.

The animals in Adventure Aquarium are certainly enjoying the pumpkins so far:

But what I find most impressive the glowing displays:

This is a completely unique way to enjoy the Halloween season while also experiencing the awe-inspiring exhibits that the aquarium has to offer.

You can also paint a pumpkin, check out the glowing sensory table, find out what goes ‘bump in the night’ in the Midnight Zone, or your little ones can gather round for Pre-K story time.

You can purchase tickets to Adventure Aquarium here.

