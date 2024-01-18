Can you get Taco Bell’s new cereal in New Jersey?

🔵 Taco Bell has partnered with Uber Eats to launch a new breakfast cereal

Taco Bell has a new breakfast cereal. Yes, cereal.

It’s called Cinnamon Twists Cereal, a miniature version of Taco Bell’s signature Cinnamon Twists, and the launch is in partnership with Uber Eats.

However, the cereal is only available for a limited time and in select markets via the Uber Eats app.

“We took your go-to crunchy, cinnamon-y twists and turned them into a cereal for the first time ever,” according to a news release from Uber.

The cereal will not be available online or in stores. You can only get Cinnamon Twists cereal by using Uber One, Uber Eats, or by signing up for Taco Bell Rewards.

You can snag a mini box of Cinnamon Twists cereal for free if you purchase a Taco Bell breakfast that costs $2 or more at any participating Taco Bell locations until Monday, January 22, USA Today reported.

It’s not available in New Jersey. If you’re interested, you’ll have to go to New York City. That’s one of the five markets offering the cereal besides Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, and Dallas.

The first 500 Taco Bell rewards members can also get a free box of Cinnamon Twists Cereal on the app on Tuesday, Jan. 23., according to the news release.

Customers can also redeem $5 off and free Cinnamon Twists with any Uber Eats Taco Bell breakfast order of $15-plus at participating U.S. locations while supplies last until Jan. 22.

Will Taco Bell’s Cinnamon Twists cereal eventually make it to store shelves? Only time will tell, I guess.

