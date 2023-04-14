SUSSEX — A firefighter died at his home after responding to back-to-back calls on Wednesday.

According to social media updates from various towns, Tony Duivenvoorde with the Sussex Fire Department suffered a heart attack and did not survive. Earlier in the day, he responded to calls for a fire alarm and a car-into-building fire.

The Sussex Fire Department said on Thursday that funeral services would be announced at a later time.

A decades-long member of the department, Duivenvoorde was honored in posts by multiple first-responder agencies in the area.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

