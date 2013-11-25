Sunny But Cold: Alan’s Weather Blog

Sunday was certainly a taste of winter.

Temperatures failed to get above the 32 degree mark just about everywhere, 30 in Atlantic City, 31 at Newark Liberty Airport.

That was the lowest maximum temperature for the date that was set all the way back in 1938. It was only 34.

So, it was a cold day and the wind chill factor was down to the teens yesterday.

Today, we'll still have sunshine, but on the chilly side. Temperatures will be just into the 30s, probably the low to middle 30s for highs this afternoon.

Clouds will quickly increase during the nighttime hours ahead. It won't be quite as cold, but still chilly.

Temperatures tomorrow will start to moderate. By the time some precipitation starts to arrive Tuesday, it'll be in the form of some light rain, maybe a little bit of a wintry mix near the Delaware River at first start.

We look for rain, heavy at times, Tuesday night, which will start to taper off a little bit by Wednesday morning.

The big travel day will be a tough travel day into Central and Western Pennsylvania and Upstate New York with some heavy snow.

For us, it'll be just rain. Although, there's the chance Wednesday late in the afternoon or early evening that it changes over to a bit of snow or flurries before tapering off and ending Wednesday night.

Thanksgiving holiday looks blustery and cold, but dry for travel.