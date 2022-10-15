The sad story behind this NJ police department’s kooky new vehicle

Officials in the blueberry capital of the world have unveiled a police vehicle that honors an officer who passed away unexpectedly earlier this year.

The Hammonton Police Department says 53-year-old Cpl. Rich Jones died on March 31st and "this loss was felt throughout the police department, town, and school district."

Hometown hero

According to The Hammonton Gazette, Jones was a member of the department for 21 years. He was born and raised in Hammonton and graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1986. He retired in January as the Hammonton High School Resource Officer, a position he held from 2005 to 2009 and again from 2011 to 2021.

Wheels in motion

Immediately the police department began collaborating with the Hammonton Drug Alliance and the LEAD program to honor “Jonesy” the best way we can. After months of planning and coordinating, we were able to make vehicle 971, which was Cpl Jones’s badge number.

Big reveal

On Friday night at the Hammonton High School homecoming football game, the vehicle was unveiled, and, "the respect from the home stands and the visitor stands also was overwhelming."

The department says the vehicle will be utilized by the school resource officer at Hammonton High School.

To Rich’s family, we hope this is a constant reminder that even though Rich is gone, he will not be forgotten. If you need anything, don’t hesitate to contact us; you’re still family.

