Strong Storms Cross New Jersey

A line of strong storms crossed New Jersey early Monday with a minimum of damage

Damage from overnight storm in the Oakhurst section of Ocean Township in Mounouth County Damage from overnight storm in the Oakhurst section of Ocean Township in Mounouth County (@OceanTwpPolice via Twitter) loading...

A strong cold front brought some heavy downpours and possible wind gusts to 60 MPH as it quickly crossed New Jersey from west-to-east overnight after 1 a.m. There was concern that heavy rains could cause flooding in poor drainage areas and the wind could bring down trees and power lines.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been canceled.

There are pockets of power outages in north and central New Jersey; a power outage in Trenton is unrelated to the storm.

The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center had New Jersey at a slight risk for severe weather into Monday morning between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m.

There was a wind gust of 26 MPH in Washington Township (Gloucester County) according to a post on the Facebook page of the National Weather Service's Mt. Holly office.

Once the storms pass Monday should turn out to be another warm day with temperatures in the 60s under sunny skies. Fall returns on Tuesday, however, with temperatures not getting past 50.





Midwest Storms

Rain falls at Soldier Field in Chicago during Bears-Ravens game Rain falls at Soldier Field in Chicago during Bears-Ravens game (Twitter) loading...

Emergency crews are checking reports of damage and injuries after severe thunderstorms and tornadoes swept across central Illinois today. An alderman in the community of Washington has told Chicago's WBBM Radio that damage there is extensive and there are "quite a few people hurt."

The National Weather Service says tornadoes touched down East Peoria, Washington, Metamora, Morton and other Illinois communities. Officials couldn't say whether it was one tornado touching down or several.

The stormy weather also interrupted the NFL game in Chicago between the Bears and the Baltimore Ravens. That game has resumed.

Forecasters say it's all part of a dangerous weather system that has the potential to be destructive and deadly.

Russell Schneider, director of the weather service's Storm Prediction Center, says some 53 million people in 10 states are "at significant risk for thunderstorms and tornadoes."

