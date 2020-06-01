Stop and Shop extends pay bump until July

Here’s some GOOD employment news for a change. Grocery chain Stop and Shop is extending a pay increase of 10% to its employees.

The bump was first instituted in March as a nod to its workers being on the front lines of the pandemic and was renewed in May and again this week; now it will continue to until July 4th. The “appreciation pay” will extend to 56,000 employees in Stop and Shop’s stores in the Northeastern US.

According to Supermarket News, “New associates hired before May 30 also will receive the increase, Stop & Shop said, added that it has hired and trained more than 8,000 new hourly workers since mid-March.”

The announcement was made in conjunction with the United Food and Commercial Workers Union.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.