Steamy temps, stormy weather again Wednesday for NJ

I am really looking forward to Friday! The cooldown will be nice. The dry-out will be even better, as humidity gets zapped from the air. And hopefully the pleasant, comfortable weather will hold through the upcoming weekend.

As of this writing (5:30 a.m.), a couple of surprise showers have popped up in far southern New Jersey. If nothing else, it proves how juicy and unsettled our atmosphere is. Additional isolated showers are possible throughout Wednesday morning. Then things turn even more stormy Wednesday afternoon, thanks to a hot and humid atmosphere with high temps in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees.

The HRRR simulated radar forecast as of 5 p.m. shows scattered thunderstorms firing across must of New Jersey. (College of DuPage Meteorology)

The best chance for strong to severe thunderstorms will be northern and central New Jersey, between about Noon and 8 p.m. (sunset). Peak storm intensity looks to be right around dinnertime, in the early evening hours. Thunderstorms should be scattered, so I don't expect everyone in the state to get hit by a storm. If you do, localized heavy rain, lots of lightning, gusty winds, and hail are all possible. (There's even a slight tornado risk, especially in far North Jersey you are.)

Wednesday's severe weather outlook from the Storm Prediction Center puts most of NJ in a "Slight Risk" for dangerous thunderstorms. (NOAA / SPC)

South Jersey, you may experience a shower or thunderstorm around Wednesday early evening, but the day looks mostly dry for you.

Showers and storms will pulse down Wednesday late evening, with some clearing overnight. Low temperatures will remain on the warm side of normal, only falling into the lower 70s.

We'll have to endure one more steamy day on Thursday, with high temps back in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees. The daytime hours look partly sunny and generally dry. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible Thursday night — that's our cold front!

By the time you wake up Friday morning, cooler and drier air will be here. Having said that, some models hint at residual rain holding through lunchtime, before partial clearing takes over Friday afternoon. High temperatures will only reach the upper 70s — what a refreshing difference from the weeks of heat and humidity!

And the weekend forecast is still looking great. I only have a few minor hesitations.

First of all, the aforementioned cold front may stall just south of New Jersey. That means South Jersey may be close enough to get sideswiped by a passing storm system — bottom line, there could be some raindrops around Cape May County Friday night to early Saturday morning.

Second, temperatures are going to be unseasonably cool for late August! Lower 80s on Saturday. Upper 70s on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday. (Honestly, as long as you get some sunshine, that's going to feel nice and warm and summery.)

Third, even though the weekend will start with sunshine, clouds will build on Sunday as we pick up an on-shore breeze. There could be a few showers around for early next week too.

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook or Twitter for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.