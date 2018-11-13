UPPER TOWNSHIP — State Police are searching for a man who expressed "suicidal thoughts" after an argument on Monday.

Dakota Letsinger, 25, left his Upper Township home on a red and white dirt bike after the argument with his grandmother on Monday and headed south on Route 49 towards Route 50, according to State Police.

Letsinger was described as a fair-skinned white male, standing 5'10" tall, and approximately 130 pounds. He was wearing a white bicycle helmet.

Police asked anyone with information about Letsinger's location to call the State Police Woodbine Station at 609-861-5698.



If you feel you or someone you know may be in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline, 1-800-273-TALK, or the NJ Hopeline, 1-855-654-6735.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ .

More from New Jersey 101.5: