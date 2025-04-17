Spring is here! These are the best parks to visit in NJ

What good is living in the Garden State if you don’t take advantage of New Jersey's beautiful nature?

As we get further into the spring season, people will be spending more and more time outdoors. Some spots are more popular than others, according to a new study.

Gunther Volvo Coconut Creek administered a study to find the favorite parks in each state. After surveying thousands of travelers, they determined the best in New Jersey.

National Park Week is April 19 to April 27

According to the study, these are the best places to go in the Garden State to celebrate National Park Week.

Liberty State Park

With views of the Statue of Liberty and the Manhattan skyline, this urban park packs a visual punch. Families can explore the Liberty Science Center, ride bikes along the waterfront, or catch a ferry to Ellis Island. It’s a history lesson, picnic spot, and playground all rolled into one.

Cheesequake State Park

Straddling both saltwater and freshwater marshes, this park gives families a mix of beach, forest, and wetland in one neat package. Easy trails make it especially kid-friendly. It’s a perfect intro to the state’s diverse ecosystems.

Island Beach State Park

This barrier island park offers undeveloped beaches, dunes, and ocean waves — without the boardwalk bustle. Families can swim, fish, or bike down the quiet road while keeping an eye out for foxes and osprey. It’s Jersey Shore serenity at its finest.

Allaire State Park

Ride the vintage steam train, explore a 19th-century village, or hike shady trails through the forest. This park has a fun mix of nature and history that keeps kids entertained. Bonus: There’s a farmers market and antique shows throughout the year.

High Point State Park

At New Jersey’s highest point, this park offers mountain views, hiking trails, and a monument you can climb for even more spectacular vistas. It’s a breath of fresh air in the Skylands region.

Take a stroll through these spots and enjoy the fresh air.

