Spadea’s must read list to fight the COVIDiots (Opinion)

I know, I know, the term COVIDiot was initially used by the panicked mob to shame people into wearing a mask and staying home. Well, since this started I have ignored the fear-driven cowards and kept my face uncovered and traveled freely without quarantining. Guess what? Not sick and no one in my family and friend group is sick.

Somehow we've managed to live as normal Americans for the past 396 days after the "15 days to stop the spread" was announced by former President Trump. So I think the term is more appropriate to label the people who are scared of a virus which has a 99.8% survival rate for most.

Under the age of 50? The survival rate jumps to 99.98%, and under the age of 20 the rate is 99.997%. The problem is that the propagandists and the fearmongers want you to line up, 6 feet apart, double-masked and eager to put an experimental condition in your body despite the known risks. If you are a normal, here are some links to articles that you need to read and videos you need to watch in order to stay informed and fight back.

Here's a Jersey law firm taking on cases against forced vaccines and mask mandates. (Read HERE)

This is a must-see video of actual experts Dr. Jay Bhattacharya from Stanford, Dr. Sunetra Gupta from Oxford, Dr. Martin Kulldorff from Harvard and Dr. Scott Atlas from Stanford advising Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis against lockdowns and mask mandates. Translation = Real science. (Watch HERE)

This is a good read full of additional links providing facts to help you overcome your fear and at least have you thinking before you accept the jab! (Read HERE)

It's worth repeating that masks do not stop viruses. Here's a collection of the studies that prove the point. (Read HERE)

And a leading vaccine expert warning against mass vaccinations. (Read HERE)

And a little medical jargon showing how your immune system will continue to fight the virus. (Read HERE)

And a warning about getting the jab if you already had COVID. (Read HERE)

Before the CDC recommended pausing the J&J shot, North Carolina officials stopped it because some recipients had to be rushed to the hospital. (Read HERE)

And it's not just the J&J jab that has people concerned. Other Pharma COVID vaccines are linked to anaphylaxis. (Read HERE)

Had the vax? Had a reaction? Report it HERE.

Yes, many states across American actually have ANTI-MASK laws on the books, and for good reason. (Read HERE)

Schools are the safest place for kids AND teachers, no vax, no distance and no masks necessary. (Read HERE)

And not just in Sweden, how 'bout Georgia? (Read HERE)

And, you may be way more vulnerable to variants AFTER receiving the vaccine. (Read HERE)

Treatment for COVID exists without a vaccine. Ivermectin tops the list. (Read HERE)

Herd immunity is real and spectacular. (Read HERE)

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

