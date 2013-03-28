S&P 500 Closes at Record High, Topping 2007 Mark

The stock market has reached another milestone.

Wall Street PhotoLink, Getty Images loading...

The Standard & Poor's 500 index closed at a record high Thursday, beating the mark it set in October 2007, a year before the peak of the financial crisis.

The S&P rose six points to 1,569, a gain of 0.4 percent, beating its previous record by four points. The index is still shy of its all-time trading high of 1,576.

The Dow Jones industrial average, which beat its own 2007 record three weeks ago, rose 52 points, or 0.4 percent, to 14,578.

The Nasdaq composite rose 11, or 0.3 percent, to 3,267.

Nearly two stocks rose for every one that fell on the New York Stock Exchange.

Volume was relatively light at 3.2 billion shares. Markets will be closed for Good Friday.