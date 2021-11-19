‘Something Happened’ – Chilling last words of NJ teen

As a New Jersey community gathers to mourn the death of a young woman who had gone off to college at Penn State, her mother is trying to piece together the final moments of her daughter's life.

Facebook/Jasmine Owarish

Penn State Sophomore Justine Gross was initially reported missing November 11 after last being seen at an off-campus party. The 19 year old's body was found a day later in a Pennsylvania landfill.

Gross had apparently leapt into a garbage chute, and plunged 11 stories to her death in the dumpster below.

Her mother is now sharing more details of that night, telling NJ.com she spoke to a man who was at that party. Francoise Gross says the man claims he gave Justine "a blunt" to smoke and she had a bad reaction and "kinda freaked out."

It's then, the mom tells NJ.com, Justine ran to the top floor of the building and leapt into the trash chute.

Before she leapt to her death, Justine sent a message to a friend on snapchat. It read: "Something just happened." It was at 11:22 p.m. and those were he last known words.

Gross suspects there is more to her daughter's death, but claims police are not willing to investigate. For now, police continue to say the death was accidental.

A candlelight vigil will be held tonight for Justine Gross. Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday.

The 10 Most Stolen Vehicles In New Jersey

Cozy winter getaway rentals in NJ Fireplaces & hot tubs await, from the ski area of North Jersey, to peaceful, off-season lake time in South Jersey.

These house rentals have full amenities, for a relaxing and luxurious staycation.