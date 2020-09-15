So far, no virus spreading in NJ schools — just at parties

More New Jersey schools are going remote as cases of COVID-19 are being reported, although none of them have been linked to a classroom.

As of Monday, none of the reported cases have been transmitted in school but that will likely change, according toDr. Ed Lifshitz, the state Communicable Disease Service medical director .

"We can't absolutely guarantee that couldn't have happened but we do not know of any," he said.

As many as 16 students from Chatham High School in Morris County who attended a Labor Day party tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the school to all-online instruction, according to borough Mayor Thaddeus Kobylarz on Monday.

Kobylarz said he is "deeply troubled" by the party and is concerned that there may be other students and relatives who do not know that they've been infected.

"We are concerned that after months of broadcasting the need to exhibit proper caution in this time of a global pandemic with, as of today, 6,740,937 confirmed cases and 198,833 deaths in the United States and 200,359 cases and 16,155 deaths in New Jersey that this kind of self-inflicted injury would occur here in Chatham Borough," Kobylarz said.

The borough also plans to enlist volunteers to become “COVID ambassadors” to hand out masks and remind people to “mask up," Kobylarz said.

Woodcliff Middle School has gone from one learning extreme to another after a teacher tested positive for COVID-19, Superintendent Lauren Barbelet said.

"Those faculty members are now being tested and will also quarantine. It is our hope that our teacher will recover quickly and that this remains an isolated case," Barbelet told New Jersey 101.5.

The school was offering all in-person instruction for half a day and will go remote until Sept. 23, Barbelet said.

The superintendent told NJ.com the teacher was only present in school on September 8 and other teachers who were in contact with the teacher are also quarantining for 14 days.

Two staff members at the Hurffville Elementary School and one at Washington Township High School in Gloucester County tested positive, forcing all instruction at Hurffville to be remote with teachers conducting lessons from home, according to a message from Superintendent Joseph N. Bollendorf.

Bollendorf said that the two cases at Hurffville are unrelated, had no direct contact and work in separate parts of the building.

Verona High School suspended all extracurricular activities after a large gathering of students where social distancing protocols were not practiced although no COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, according to a letter sent to parents by Superintendent Rui Dionisio.

The school is on an all remote schedule to start the academic year.

An "individual" at Jackson Memorial High School tested positive for COVID-19, according to spokeswoman Allison Erwin. She would not specify if it was a student or staff member in order to protect their privacy. School remains in a scheduled hybrid session.

