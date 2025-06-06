Dare I become any nerdier than I already am by buying my first Lego build in my 30s?

Hear me out. I love “The Simpsons.”

Interviewing Hank Azaria was one of the highlights of my career so far. Call me a geek, but I can quote the show and even tell you the season and episode numbers.

Not only have I listened to the DVD commentaries, I even listen to a "Simpsons" podcast.

As if all that wasn’t nerdy enough, now Lego has just unfairly enticed me by introducing the Krusty Burger Set, which is selling for over $200.

Lego, don’t tempt me with a good time!

If that seems like a lot to spend, it’s still cheaper than ordering 700 Krusty burgers.

And it’s elaborate.

Simpsons Lego set

It replicates the burger joint in full with kitchen, dining room, restroom, drive-thru, and that sweet Krusty Burger sign.

The roof lifts off so you can see down inside the fan-fav burger joint and it also folds out. Can I please be eight again so I don’t look weird buying this?

Of course, you’re getting the characters Krusty and Sideshow Bob included plus Homer, Bart, Lisa and others. According to nj.com, fun Easter Eggs are revealed as you go through the building process. I can’t express enough how much I would love this!

Unclear on whether or not Sideshow Bob will sing the entire score of the HMS Pinafore. #IYKYK.

It’s a total of 1,635 pieces, though. Am I enough of a Simpsons fan to not have a nervous breakdown putting this together?

If your kids would like the new Krusty Burger Set (and by your kids I mean you) perhaps you’ll see one on display at one of New Jersey’s five official Lego stores.

New Jersey Lego store locations

Lego Store Garden State Plaza

1 Garden State Plaza

Paramus

Lego Store Cherry Hill Mall

2000 RTE 38 Unit 1095

Cherry Hill

Lego Store The Mills At Jersey Gardens

Jersey Gardens, 651 Kapkowski Road, #1008

Elizabeth

Lego Store Freehold Raceway Mall

3710 Route 9, Unit 232, Freehold Raceway Mall

Freehold

Lego Store Bridgewater Commons

400 Commons Way, Bridgewater Commons

Bridgewater

LEGO's Biggest, Best Sellers of All-Time Some of the biggest and best LEGO sets of all-time are no longer for purchase. Gallery Credit: Dave Roberts

LEGO’s ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ Set LEGO is making a new set built around the Tim Burton goth classic.

15 Rock + Metal Album Covers Recreated With LEGOs All are designed by Adnan Lotia.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.