Shots fired during Mercer County home invasion, cops say

HAMILTON (Mercer) — Several shots were fired during a home invasion in Mercer County on Saturday night, according to police.

Hamilton township police said officers received a call around 10 p.m., reporting three armed men wearing ski masks had entered a home on the 900 block of William Street, demanding "everything" from a total of five people inside.

Police said they were told two of the men had handguns and that three to five shots were fired, though no one was injured.

Police said two iPhones and an undisclosed amount of cash were taken from the house.

Three of the people being held up managed to get out of the home through a first floor window, the two remaining men told responding officers. The three armed men then ran from the home, according to police.

The suspects were all described as being in their 20s, standing between 5 feet 7 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall and wearing black ski masks.

One suspect was wearing a red jacket while the other two wore black jackets.

Police said anyone with any information can call 609-581-4080 or the Hamilton Police Crime Tip Hotline at 609-581-4008.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

Enter your number to get the NJ 101.5 app

More from New Jersey 101.5