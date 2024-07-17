Shockingly few NJ students admit to falling asleep in class: Have you ever done it?

Can this be true?

I would have guessed that far more students across the Garden State fall asleep in class. However, according to a recent study, a shockingly few (to me) number of people will own up to it.

This, according to a survey performed by Mattress Next Day. After analyzing data from respondents, they found out that 16% of New Jersey students voted yes to having napped during lectures, classes, or remote learning.

Side view of chubby man looking broken while lying on top of laptop. SIphotography loading...

Here’s my confession that I’m not necessarily proud of: I’m absolutely in the 16%. I didn't make a habit of it but it definitely happened.

I’d love to know if you’ve also fallen asleep in class by answering my poll below but first let me explain myself.

In my defense, I was otherwise a decent student and this was an astronomy class. So picture it: you’re in a dark room, in a seat that leans back, and your jacket makes a nice makeshift blanket… could you really blame me?

Canva Canva loading...

The experts at Mattress Next Day advise the following to improve your night’s sleep and hopefully avoid your impromptu class nap:

1️⃣ Establish a Consistent Sleep Schedule

😴 Aiming to go to bed and wake up at the same time every day, even on weekends.

2️⃣ Create a Relaxing Bedtime Routine

😴 Try to make your bedroom a sleep sanctuary.

3️⃣ Limit Screen Time Before Sleep

😴 Avoid using your electronic devices at least an hour before bedtime to reduce blue light exposure.

Tired overworked man is sleeping on keyboard in office at work. vchal loading...

4️⃣ Manage Stress

😴 Practice stress-relief techniques such as meditation, deep breathing exercises, or yoga could help reduce your stress levels when trying to get to sleep.

5️⃣ Stay Active

😴 Regular physical activity can help you fall asleep faster and enjoy deeper sleep.

6️⃣ Avoid Caffeine and Heavy Meals Before Bed

😴 Having a coffee or a tea too late in the day can interfere with your ability to fall asleep and stay asleep.

Now that you have the tips to avoid it in the future, I urge you to fess up about your past.

Goosebumps and other bodily reactions, explained

11 Bad Laundry Habits to Break Immediately Save time, money, and frustration with these simple laundry life hacks. Gallery Credit: Danielle Kootman

LOOK: 11 tick-borne illnesses and what to watch out for during your outdoor adventures Stacker compiled a list of 11 common tick-borne diseases in the U.S. and what symptoms to watch out for, using a variety of medical and government sources. Gallery Credit: Martha Sandoval

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.