NJ arsonist pleads guilty to making threats against schools

A Point Pleasant Beach man who has been jailed since March 2021 has pleaded guilty to setting fire at a group home and threatening schools.

Shaun Giberson, 40, pleaded guilty to the terroristic threats charge for making threats in Point Pleasant Borough last March.

Giberson also pleaded guilty to arson stemming from an unrelated incident in Manchester on Aug. 18, 2020.

On March 18, 2021, Giberson left a series of anonymous threatening voicemails on the phone lines at Point Boro High School as well as the Nellie Bennett Elementary School.

It's not known what those messages entailed or a motive for leaving them at those schools.

Point Pleasant Borough Police investigated the phone calls and voicemails and it led them to Giberson, who was arrested that day..

As for the fire in Manchester, Giberson torched a backpack inside a group home in the township on August 18, 2020, officials said.

Police learned that Giberson, who lived in the group home, set the fire on purpose.

For his threatening voicemails and setting a backpack on fire, Giberson faces five years in state prison.

