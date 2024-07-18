Secret Service expert dispels online & official misinfo about attempt on Trump

Retired United States Secret Service Officer Dave Harrisson joined on the morning show to address some of the developing evidence and social medial buzz surrounding the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.

He addressed the comments from Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle about the "slope" of the roof preventing snipers from being assigned to certain rooftops.

We talked about the immediate release of FBI info regarding the "lone shooter" acting alone into position over an hour before the shooting and having remote bomb detonators with him on the roof.

There's also an internet conspiracy about a second shooter that we asked him about.

Dave was clear that the idea of not positioning on a sloped roof made no sense and should not have been put out there by the current director.

He also addressed the falsehood about the rules of engagement where the USSS snipers were waiting on approval or waiting for the first shot before engaging.

Simply not true. Once the protective team establishes that there is a threat, they can engage and neutralize the threat.

That said, he explained that it's clear that the sniper team positions behind the former president engaged and fired as soon as the assailant was exposed and clearly did not have eyes on him before he fired.

The failure that needs to be investigated is why the building was not secured in the first place.

We'll keep you informed as the investigation progress and hopefully find out whether there's any greater plot, beyond a 20-year-old loner with no social media presence, got within 135 yards of Trump with a rifle and explosives.

The misleading information and unsettling silence from government officials will surely fuel speculation about a cover-up regardless of what the facts demonstrate.

President Donald Trump Shooting Photos

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea.

