They sold cocaine and crack from Seaside Heights, NJ home, cops say

A Seaside Heights couple dealing drugs out of a borough residence were arrested after investigators found cocaine, crack and a loaded gun, prosecutors said.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer announced the culmination of a two-month-long investigation into drug distribution in the community.

The probe led investigators to the doorsteps of a borough residence where Jimmey Bryant Jr., and Ceeyanna Pringle, were running a drug operation, prosecutors said.

On Friday, the Ocean County Sheriff's Office K-9 Unit executed a search warrant at the residence, where detectives seized 20 grams of cocaine, 20 grams of crack cocaine, a loaded 9-mm handgun, a conducted energy device and a digital scale.

Get our free mobile app

Investigators also searched a nearby residence, where detectives seized a semi-automatic handgun with a loaded 30-round magazine.

The 22-year old Bryant Jr. and 18-year-old Pringle are charged with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of more than an ounce of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine, possession of a weapon while committing a drug crime, possession with intent to distribute drugs within 1,000 feet of school property and within 500 feet of a park, and possession of paraphernalia.

In addition to all those charges, Bryant Jr. was wanted on charges of aggravated assault with a weapon in connection with an unrelated incident that occurred in Seaside Heights last March.

Bryant is now in the Ocean County Jail, pending a detention hearing.

Pringle was released pending a further court appearance.