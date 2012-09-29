A state appellate panel has ruled that a Sea Bright beach club must open its entire beach to nonmembers.

In their ruling issued Friday, the judges said the public cannot be shut out because the beach in front of the Sea Bright Beach Club was created through beach replenishment funded by taxpayers.

The Star-Ledger reports the ruling invalidates a 1993 agreement between the state Department of Environmental Protection and the beach club, which allowed the club to prevent nonmembers from sitting on the sand there.