The owners of Basile’s Pizza in Hoboken are expanding over to Jersey City and they have a great way to celebrate their grand opening.

Historic Downtown Jersey City posted on Instagram that Basile’s Pizza will be giving out free slices of pizza on their opening day sometime in early August.

Jersey City is unofficially known as the pizza capital of our state and so add free pizza to that? It’s definitely worth the trip.

Jersey City has more than just great pizza when it comes to food.

Restaurant Week is taking place right now in Jersey City through July 31 and they are not only highlighting their amazing restaurants, but also cafes, bakeries, food trucks, and pizzerias.

Basile’s Pizza in Hoboken is located right on Washington Street, basically the city’s “main street”, and I’ve definitely indulged after a long night out.

The Jersey City location will be at 116 Newark Avenue near the Grove Street PATH Station but it’s not the only new restaurant opening this summer.

Shake Shack will be opening at 94 Christopher Columbus Drive, right across from the Grove Path Plaza, and Salt + Ginger, what they call a “Shanghai Chinese restaurant”, just opened up at 313 Grove Street.

This all stems from the new and improved Newark Avenue Pedestrian Plaza that the city calls “Restaurant Row”.

It’s been a project Jersey City has been working on for years and now the pedestrian mall has expanded to Grove Street between Montgomery Street and Columbus Drive and also 1st Street and Newark Avenue.

This opens the door for many new restaurants in the future.

