School bus bursts into flames on Garden State Parkway

OCEAN TOWNSHIP (Ocean ) — A school bus fire caused a multi-mile delay Friday afternoon on the southbound Garden State Parkway.

Pictures of the fire show the Southern Regional School District bus with the engine fully engulfed in flames on the right shoulder approaching Exit 69 for Wells Mills Road.

School bus that caught fire on the southbound Garden State Parkway southbound near #69 School bus that caught fire on the southbound Garden State Parkway southbound near #69 (CPK via YouTube @ShadowCami) loading...

State Police said the driver, a woman, was the only person on board the bus. A commuter who saw the fire told New Jersey 101.5 that only the driver was standing outside the bus.

A cause for the fire remained under investigation.

