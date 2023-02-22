15 unique St. Patrick’s Day events in NJ: Gold hunt, murder mystery, cocktail making

🍀 Here are 15 of the most unique and fun St. Patrick's Day events in NJ for 2023

🍀 Enjoy making soap, cocktails, origami shamrocks, and cookies

🍀 Take part in a murder mystery, take a walk back in time, or enjoy good Irish food

You know where and when the parades are, but in New Jersey, St. Patrick’s Day is really St. Patrick’s Month. There are so many cool and unique things to do besides hanging out at a parade and drinking.

Here are 15 of the best St. Patrick’s Day events happening in New Jersey during the month of March:

St. Patrick’s Day Dinner and Dance

Saturday, March 4

Place: Glen Ridge Congregational Church

195 Ridgewood Ave, Glen Ridge

Time: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Cost: Kids (ages 2 to 12) $5

Adults: $10

A local Montclair Irish duo, Ceili Country will keep the party going with live Irish music, step dancing, and storytelling. Adults and kids will learn traditional Irish dances, too.

A dinner of corned beef, cabbage, and potatoes will be served, and that is included in the ticket price. Beer and wine are available for purchase.

There will also be a quiet craft room for kids who might need a break from the music and dancing.

Downtown Toms River Irish Festival

Saturday, March 4

Place: Downtown Toms River Farmers Market

39 E. Water Street, Toms River

Time: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The second annual Downtown Toms River Irish Festival and Street Fair are hosted by the Ocean County St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee. Enjoy street vendors, crafters, and entertainment by the Eamon Ryan Band.

St. Patrick’s Day Tours

Saturday, March 11

Place: Historic Allaire Village

4263 Atlantic Avenue, Wall

Time: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: $15

Step back into 1836 this St. Patrick’s Day at the Historic Allaire Village. Enjoy a 90-minute guided tour and celebrate the rich, Irish heritage of a community that grew up around James P. Allaire’s once-prosperous Iron Works.

Follow in the footsteps of a costumed interpreter as you travel between historic buildings and trade shops, where you’ll be treated to live music, trades work, and hearth-cooking demonstrations.

Tours leave every half hour starting at 11 a.m. Spaces are limited.

Revenue from these sales goes to Allaire Village, Inc., the non-profit that operates the Historic Village at Allaire.

St. Patrick’s Day 5K

Saturday, March 11

Place: Ginty Field in Morris Township

49 Woodland Avenue, Morristown

Time: 10 a.m.

Come run the St. Paddy’s Day 5K along a scenic course, then stay for the parade! There is one hill just before the two-mile mark. There will also be one water station around mile two.

Street parking is available at the municipal building at 50 Woodland Avenue, and at the Woodland School.

Tech tees will be given to the first 1,000 registrants. Prizes will be awarded to the top 3 overall male and female runners. Post-run refreshments will be available, plus free participant photos.

Packet pickup will be Friday, March 10 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Jackrabbit of Morristown, 31 South Street.

Fuel up after the run with free bananas, water, Body Armor sports drinks, and soft pretzels from Philly Pretzel Factory.

Atlantic Health will also be on hand to provide post-run massages.

The Leprechaun Gold Hunt 2023

Sunday, March 12

Place: Cherry Hill, NJ

Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

House of Rowan South, Jersey Boudoir Photographer, and Macaroni KID Cherry Hill presents The Leprechaun Gold Hunt 2023.

The St. Patrick’s Day leprechaun was passing through Cherry Hill when his bag snagged a tree branch, and tons of his gold fell out and landed at various parks in the community.

Head to the specified community parks to hunting for the lost leprechaun’s gold. You may keep 1-2 pieces of gold as a souvenir.

Some gold will have letters on them. Write the letters you find on the activity sheet that will be provided on the morning of the hunt to decode the leprechaun’s secret message.

Park locations will not be revealed until the day of the event to all Macaroni KID Cherry Hill subscribers. Subscribe to the weekly newsletter to receive the email notification when the park locations are revealed. Subscribing is free.

St. Patrick’s Day Cookie Decorating Class at the MC Hotel

Wednesday, March 15

Place: The MC Hotel, Autograph Collection

690 Bloomfield Avenue, Montclair

Time: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Cost: $65 (includes one house cocktail, wine, or beer, and parking).

Learn how to decorate fun-shaped cookies from a professional cookie decorator and baker named Cheryl of Cheryl’s Sparkling Creations.

A special bar menu will be available for purchase.

The session includes 3 large cookies per person, icings, sprinkles to use during class, and containers and bags for everyone to take their cookies home.

Participants must be at least 10 years old and can work independently.

To register, contact Kristen@TheEclecticChicBoutique.com or call 862-221-0644

St. Patrick’s Day Cocktail Class

Thursday, March 16

Place: 618 Restaurant

618 Park Avenue, Freehold

Time: 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Cost: $129 pp which includes a goodie bag

Learn how to mix up three cocktails while enjoying light bites with family and friends, featuring Irish whiskey.

To purchase tickets visit, 618nj.com/cocktailclass

St. Patrick’s Day Treat and Origami Shamrock

Thursday, March 16

Place: Hammonton Family Success Center

310 Bellevue Avenue, Hammonton

Time: 4 p.m to 5 p.m.

Cost: Free

Spend an hour learning how to make origami shamrocks! Register on Facebook/Eventbrite

St. Patty’s Day Coloring Party

Thursday, March 16

Place: Inland Family Success Center

3050 Spruce Avenue, Egg Harbor Township

Time: 4 pm. to 5 p.m.

Cost: Free

Come relax and color! The one-hour event is open to all families living in Atlantic County. Pre-registration is required. Every family member attending must be added to the registration.

Please email inlandfsc@gmail.com for more information or call 609-569-0376.

Four Leaf Killer- St. Patrick's Day Murder Mystery Dinner Show

Friday, March 17

Place: Sweetwater Marina and Riverdeck

2780 7th Avenue, Sweetwater

Time: 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Cost: $75 pp

Uncover a murder mystery this St. Patrick’s Day. The ticket includes a 4-course Irish dinner and a murder mystery show.

There will be a cash bar available. All participants must be 21 and over to attend.

Ticket sales end on March 12. All tickets for a party must be purchased under one name to be seated together.

The Tale: Everyone is ready to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at Colin and Clooney’s Pub when all of a sudden, the brothers get word that they’re going to get shut down due to a pesky landlord. To make matters worse, the landlord was just found murdered. Now, both brothers and their neighborhood drinking hole are on the line. Fortunately, they might get some help from a local leprechaun. Will they lose the pub? Will they find the pot of gold? You decide when you come and see the fun and comedic tale of The Four Leave Killer.

St. Patrick’s Day Dinner with Live Bagpiper

Friday, March 17

Place: Mathis House: A Victorian Bed and Breakfast and Tea Room

600 Main St., Toms River

Time: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Cost: $45 pp

Join the Mathis House for an Irish Dinner and Party of corned beef, cabbage, potatoes, carrots, soda bread, and dessert, along with homemade St. Patty’s Day scones, and clotted cream.

The evening also includes live music with a bagpiper playing Irish tunes. The best-dressed attendee will win an overnight gift certificate to the Mathis House Bed and Breakfast.

For tickets and information, call 732-818-7580.

St. Patrick’s Day Dueling Pianos Dinner Show

Friday, March 17

Place: Scotland Run Golf Club

2626 Fries Mill Road, Williamstown

Time: 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Cost: $60 pp (includes tax and gratuity)

Enjoy an Irish buffet dinner and a show, featuring The Dueling Pianos.

The cash bar opens at 5:30 p.m. featuring Irish-themed specialty cocktails and pints of Guinness, followed by dinner and the show starting at 6 p.m.

The Dueling Pianos, Tony T., and Wildman Joe will have everyone of all ages singing, clapping, and partying along.

The buffet dinner includes a variety of hot entrees including corned beef and cabbage, Guinness Stew, a chef’s display of desserts, and much more.

St. Patrick’s Day Celebration and Tricky Tray

Saturday, March 18

Place: Our Lady of the Valley Roman Catholic Church Father Rugel Hall

630 Valley Road, Wayne

Time: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Cost: $40 which includes entry, a corned beef meal, and entertainment

Tricky Tray tickets and 50/50 will be sold at the event

Irish dancers, pipers, and a DJ will be on hand for entertainment.

BYOB

All proceeds will go toward The Knights of Columbus council #6354 scholarship fund and charitable giving.

St. Patrick’s Day Sip and Soap

Sunday, March 19

Place: 174 Broadway, Bayonne

Time: 5 p.m.

Cost: $45

Bring your friends and your favorite cocktail and take part in a basic soap-making class.

The Brick Township Memorial High School Band Support Association’s Annual Luck of the Mustangs Gift Auction

Sunday, March 19

Place: Jumping Brook Country Club, Neptune

210 Jumping Brook Road, Tinton Falls

Time: 12 noon

Cost: $45 per person which includes a full sit-down meal

All ticket packages can be purchased, cash only on the day of the Luck of the Mustangs gift auction.

There will be a cash bar, 50/50, mystery packages, mystery wine, a wall of chance, and so much more.

Hundreds of baskets to choose from!

All proceeds benefit the multi-award-winning BMHS Marching Mustangs

For ticket info email giftauction@marchingmustangs.com

Good luck and Erin Go Bragh!

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

