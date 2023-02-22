15 unique St. Patrick’s Day events in NJ: Gold hunt, murder mystery, cocktail making
🍀 Here are 15 of the most unique and fun St. Patrick's Day events in NJ for 2023
🍀 Enjoy making soap, cocktails, origami shamrocks, and cookies
🍀 Take part in a murder mystery, take a walk back in time, or enjoy good Irish food
You know where and when the parades are, but in New Jersey, St. Patrick’s Day is really St. Patrick’s Month. There are so many cool and unique things to do besides hanging out at a parade and drinking.
Here are 15 of the best St. Patrick’s Day events happening in New Jersey during the month of March:
St. Patrick’s Day Dinner and Dance
Saturday, March 4
Place: Glen Ridge Congregational Church
195 Ridgewood Ave, Glen Ridge
Time: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Cost: Kids (ages 2 to 12) $5
Adults: $10
A local Montclair Irish duo, Ceili Country will keep the party going with live Irish music, step dancing, and storytelling. Adults and kids will learn traditional Irish dances, too.
A dinner of corned beef, cabbage, and potatoes will be served, and that is included in the ticket price. Beer and wine are available for purchase.
There will also be a quiet craft room for kids who might need a break from the music and dancing.
Downtown Toms River Irish Festival
Saturday, March 4
Place: Downtown Toms River Farmers Market
39 E. Water Street, Toms River
Time: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The second annual Downtown Toms River Irish Festival and Street Fair are hosted by the Ocean County St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee. Enjoy street vendors, crafters, and entertainment by the Eamon Ryan Band.
St. Patrick’s Day Tours
Saturday, March 11
Place: Historic Allaire Village
4263 Atlantic Avenue, Wall
Time: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: $15
Step back into 1836 this St. Patrick’s Day at the Historic Allaire Village. Enjoy a 90-minute guided tour and celebrate the rich, Irish heritage of a community that grew up around James P. Allaire’s once-prosperous Iron Works.
Follow in the footsteps of a costumed interpreter as you travel between historic buildings and trade shops, where you’ll be treated to live music, trades work, and hearth-cooking demonstrations.
Tours leave every half hour starting at 11 a.m. Spaces are limited.
Revenue from these sales goes to Allaire Village, Inc., the non-profit that operates the Historic Village at Allaire.
St. Patrick’s Day 5K
Saturday, March 11
Place: Ginty Field in Morris Township
49 Woodland Avenue, Morristown
Time: 10 a.m.
Come run the St. Paddy’s Day 5K along a scenic course, then stay for the parade! There is one hill just before the two-mile mark. There will also be one water station around mile two.
Street parking is available at the municipal building at 50 Woodland Avenue, and at the Woodland School.
Tech tees will be given to the first 1,000 registrants. Prizes will be awarded to the top 3 overall male and female runners. Post-run refreshments will be available, plus free participant photos.
Packet pickup will be Friday, March 10 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Jackrabbit of Morristown, 31 South Street.
Fuel up after the run with free bananas, water, Body Armor sports drinks, and soft pretzels from Philly Pretzel Factory.
Atlantic Health will also be on hand to provide post-run massages.
The Leprechaun Gold Hunt 2023
Sunday, March 12
Place: Cherry Hill, NJ
Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
House of Rowan South, Jersey Boudoir Photographer, and Macaroni KID Cherry Hill presents The Leprechaun Gold Hunt 2023.
The St. Patrick’s Day leprechaun was passing through Cherry Hill when his bag snagged a tree branch, and tons of his gold fell out and landed at various parks in the community.
Head to the specified community parks to hunting for the lost leprechaun’s gold. You may keep 1-2 pieces of gold as a souvenir.
Some gold will have letters on them. Write the letters you find on the activity sheet that will be provided on the morning of the hunt to decode the leprechaun’s secret message.
Park locations will not be revealed until the day of the event to all Macaroni KID Cherry Hill subscribers. Subscribe to the weekly newsletter to receive the email notification when the park locations are revealed. Subscribing is free.
St. Patrick’s Day Cookie Decorating Class at the MC Hotel
Wednesday, March 15
Place: The MC Hotel, Autograph Collection
690 Bloomfield Avenue, Montclair
Time: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Cost: $65 (includes one house cocktail, wine, or beer, and parking).
Learn how to decorate fun-shaped cookies from a professional cookie decorator and baker named Cheryl of Cheryl’s Sparkling Creations.
A special bar menu will be available for purchase.
The session includes 3 large cookies per person, icings, sprinkles to use during class, and containers and bags for everyone to take their cookies home.
Participants must be at least 10 years old and can work independently.
To register, contact Kristen@TheEclecticChicBoutique.com or call 862-221-0644
St. Patrick’s Day Cocktail Class
Thursday, March 16
Place: 618 Restaurant
618 Park Avenue, Freehold
Time: 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Cost: $129 pp which includes a goodie bag
Learn how to mix up three cocktails while enjoying light bites with family and friends, featuring Irish whiskey.
To purchase tickets visit, 618nj.com/cocktailclass
St. Patrick’s Day Treat and Origami Shamrock
Thursday, March 16
Place: Hammonton Family Success Center
310 Bellevue Avenue, Hammonton
Time: 4 p.m to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free
Spend an hour learning how to make origami shamrocks! Register on Facebook/Eventbrite
St. Patty’s Day Coloring Party
Thursday, March 16
Place: Inland Family Success Center
3050 Spruce Avenue, Egg Harbor Township
Time: 4 pm. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free
Come relax and color! The one-hour event is open to all families living in Atlantic County. Pre-registration is required. Every family member attending must be added to the registration.
Please email inlandfsc@gmail.com for more information or call 609-569-0376.
Four Leaf Killer- St. Patrick's Day Murder Mystery Dinner Show
Friday, March 17
Place: Sweetwater Marina and Riverdeck
2780 7th Avenue, Sweetwater
Time: 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Cost: $75 pp
Uncover a murder mystery this St. Patrick’s Day. The ticket includes a 4-course Irish dinner and a murder mystery show.
There will be a cash bar available. All participants must be 21 and over to attend.
Ticket sales end on March 12. All tickets for a party must be purchased under one name to be seated together.
The Tale: Everyone is ready to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at Colin and Clooney’s Pub when all of a sudden, the brothers get word that they’re going to get shut down due to a pesky landlord. To make matters worse, the landlord was just found murdered. Now, both brothers and their neighborhood drinking hole are on the line. Fortunately, they might get some help from a local leprechaun. Will they lose the pub? Will they find the pot of gold? You decide when you come and see the fun and comedic tale of The Four Leave Killer.
St. Patrick’s Day Dinner with Live Bagpiper
Friday, March 17
Place: Mathis House: A Victorian Bed and Breakfast and Tea Room
600 Main St., Toms River
Time: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Cost: $45 pp
Join the Mathis House for an Irish Dinner and Party of corned beef, cabbage, potatoes, carrots, soda bread, and dessert, along with homemade St. Patty’s Day scones, and clotted cream.
The evening also includes live music with a bagpiper playing Irish tunes. The best-dressed attendee will win an overnight gift certificate to the Mathis House Bed and Breakfast.
For tickets and information, call 732-818-7580.
St. Patrick’s Day Dueling Pianos Dinner Show
Friday, March 17
Place: Scotland Run Golf Club
2626 Fries Mill Road, Williamstown
Time: 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Cost: $60 pp (includes tax and gratuity)
Enjoy an Irish buffet dinner and a show, featuring The Dueling Pianos.
The cash bar opens at 5:30 p.m. featuring Irish-themed specialty cocktails and pints of Guinness, followed by dinner and the show starting at 6 p.m.
The Dueling Pianos, Tony T., and Wildman Joe will have everyone of all ages singing, clapping, and partying along.
The buffet dinner includes a variety of hot entrees including corned beef and cabbage, Guinness Stew, a chef’s display of desserts, and much more.
St. Patrick’s Day Celebration and Tricky Tray
Saturday, March 18
Place: Our Lady of the Valley Roman Catholic Church Father Rugel Hall
630 Valley Road, Wayne
Time: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Cost: $40 which includes entry, a corned beef meal, and entertainment
Tricky Tray tickets and 50/50 will be sold at the event
Irish dancers, pipers, and a DJ will be on hand for entertainment.
BYOB
All proceeds will go toward The Knights of Columbus council #6354 scholarship fund and charitable giving.
St. Patrick’s Day Sip and Soap
Sunday, March 19
Place: 174 Broadway, Bayonne
Time: 5 p.m.
Cost: $45
Bring your friends and your favorite cocktail and take part in a basic soap-making class.
The Brick Township Memorial High School Band Support Association’s Annual Luck of the Mustangs Gift Auction
Sunday, March 19
Place: Jumping Brook Country Club, Neptune
210 Jumping Brook Road, Tinton Falls
Time: 12 noon
Cost: $45 per person which includes a full sit-down meal
All ticket packages can be purchased, cash only on the day of the Luck of the Mustangs gift auction.
There will be a cash bar, 50/50, mystery packages, mystery wine, a wall of chance, and so much more.
Hundreds of baskets to choose from!
All proceeds benefit the multi-award-winning BMHS Marching Mustangs
For ticket info email giftauction@marchingmustangs.com
Good luck and Erin Go Bragh!
Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com
