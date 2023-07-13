Reports of missing 5-year-old girl in NJ are fake
It takes a special person to play on others' sympathies and create an emotional lie.
Throughout Saturday, social media - particularly Facebook - has been popping about a missing 5-year-old girl in Brigantine.
According to the post, which, of course includes a cute photo, the little girl went on a bike ride and hasn't returned home.
The good thing is this story is nothing but a lie - and it's been confirmed by our friends at the Brigantine Police Department:
Thanks to Brigantine Police for setting the rest of us at ease!
A quick check of Facebook posts shows this same story has actually been shared across the country in different communities - often with the same photo of the young girl - or a photo of a young boy.
Why do people post things like this? Do they think it's funny?
Those that did share the story out of true caring, we feel for you.
SOURCE: Brigantine Police Department.