New Jersey, you look like you could use a nice massage. Goodness knows we’re stressed out enough that we need a chance to relax.

Lucky for us, two The NOW Massage locations are opening up in the Garden State.

According to their website ,

The NOW is designed to serve as a sanctuary from the bustling city. Our aesthetic incorporates raw elements and natural materials to create a chic, minimalist oasis.

Interiors are inspired by nature. All the elements are aligned with nature and form the ultimate escape for next-level relaxation.

There was already one spot in Montclair, NJ, now, residents of Somerville and Florham Park can enjoy a massage as well.

We look forward to introducing the Somerville and Florham Park communities to The NOW’s menu of customizable massages, monthly memberships, and nourishing products,” said Chirag Patel, The Now’s franchise owner, in a release.

Both The Now Masseges will open on Oct. 1.

The NOW Somerville can be found at 141 West Main St.

Hours will be:

Monday — 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Tuesday — 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Wednesday — 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Thursday — 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday — 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday — 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday — 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Florham Park location is at 187 Columbia Turnpike. Hours have not yet been posted on their website.

The Now Massage plans to continue opening more locations, to have 100 across the U.S. by next year.

