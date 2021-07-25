Relatives of burned Kearny, NJ fire survivor raise recovery funds

KEARNY — Relatives of a township woman who was badly burned and lost her longtime home and three pets in a five-alarm fire have raised thousands of dollars in donations to help with her recovery.

Dale Cullen will undergo three major skin graft operations due to the severity and infection of some of her burns, according to her nieces and nephew in an update at the GoFundMe campaign for their aunt. So far, nearly $18,000 has been donated.

She was left injured after the quick-moving fire on July 18, when flames broke out among neighboring residences on Elm Street.

The fire also killed Cullen’s dog and two cats, and sent two firefighters for treatment at local hospitals.

Percy and Jennifer Oriondo and their two young children also were displaced after the 5-alarm fire tore through their Elm Street residence, according to a separate GoFundMe setup for the family.

As of a week later, no cause of the fire had yet been publicly disclosed.

Inside Amazon: A Detailed History of America's Biggest Online Retailer Stacker compiled a list of key moments in Amazon's history and its current business from a variety of sources. Here's a look at the events that turned an online bookstore into a global conglomerate and a self-made entrepreneur into the world's second-richest man.