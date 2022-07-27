Recent grad from Lawrence, NJ high school dies in crash

LAWRENCE (Mercer) — Less than two months after graduation, a member of the Lawrence High School Class of 2022 was killed in a car crash late Tuesday night.

Armando Rosario III, 18, died following the single-car crash on Princeton Pike near Fackler Road around 11:50 p.m., according to township police. He was the only person in the car.

A message from schools superintendent Ross Kasun that was obtained by Lawrenceville Patch said Rosario just graduated and was a member of the Lawrence Cardinals football team.

"Our district extends our heartfelt sympathy to his family. Many students and staff have been affected by this news," Kasun said in his message.

Kasun said counselors would be available at the school Thursday from 9 a.m to 2 p.m.

Rosario's father, Armando Rosario Jr., is a Milltown police officer and owner of K9 Doodie Patrol.

Lawrence police asked anyone with information regarding the crash to call 609-844-7125.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

A great "Jersey fresh" summer meal