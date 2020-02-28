The New York Red Bulls really aren’t, New York that is. They’re based in New Jersey playing their home games in Harrison. The farm team and youth programs are all based in New Jersey and the team line up is full of Jersey guys. Team Captain Sean Davis is from Holmdel, Brian White the staring striker is from Flemington, Chris Lema is from Ridgefield and the newest member on the roster is 17-year-old John Tolkin from Chatham, that’s right he’s only 17.

The team is involved in working with local schools to provide opportunity for kids in places like Newark where opportunities for sports and beyond can be limited by crime and poverty.

Marc de Grandpre is the general manager of the team and he joined me on the show to talk about soccer and the community service the team engages in on a regular basis. Of course I told him I thought the team should be renamed…to New Jersey of course!

Enter your number to get the NJ 101.5 app

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea. The opinions expressed here are solely those of Bill Spadea.

More from New Jersey 101.5: