Ranking the 5 Best New Jersey Casinos – Why Borgata Isn’t #1

When you think of New Jersey, one of the first places that may come to mind is Atlantic City. While it is not necessarily a prerequisite for a casino to reside in Atlantic City, this is where most of the gambling scene in New Jersey can be found.

Therefore, it is no surprise that the best New Jersey casinos can be found at the heart of Atlantic City. With nine casinos in its vicinity, deciding which casino to spend your time and money at can be tough.

Luckily, the five best New Jersey casinos are ranked here, and the number one spot may surprise you.

Before booking that hotel, take some time to consider which of the top five casinos in New Jersey is the best one to visit.

5. Caesars Atlantic City

Starting with a well-known name, Caesars Atlantic City is a luxury hotel, casino, and spa located on the historic boardwalk. Originally opened as Boardwalk Regency in 1976, Caesars has since flourished into a popular tourist destination for those seeking a little Las Vegas vibe.

With over 145,000 square feet of gaming space and over 3,000 slot machines, you’ll certainly find a game to entertain you. Caesars also has 120 table games for those looking for more than just slots.

Caesar’s also boasts some top-of-the-line restaurants such as Gordon Ramsey’s Hell’s Kitchen and Nobu.

While it is a great casino to visit while in Atlantic City, the reason we have this at number five is due to the age of the building and the reek of smoke that permeates the casino. If you’re OK with a more vintage atmosphere for your casino, then this will be no issue for you, but it is something to be aware of.

4. Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City

One of the newer casinos on the Boardwalk, the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, is yet another recognizable name.

With venues in 75 countries, the Hard Rock franchise is certainly well-known, and for good reason. Their unique and over-the-top guitar-themed structures and music memorabilia make it a fun, trendy place for younger and more advanced casino-goers alike.

The Hard Rock continuously puts out Casino Promotions and attracts top-of-the-line artists to perform, such as Earth, Wind, and Fire, this December, making it an even more attractive option for your Atlantic City trip.

Still unsure? The over 2,300 slot machines and more than 130 table games will appeal to all gamblers looking to win big at one of the best New Jersey casinos.

Don’t forget to enjoy the nightlife, with the extensive The Lobby Bar at the heart of the hotel or, if in season, enjoy a cocktail among the palms at the Beach Bar.

3. Tropicana Atlantic City

Coming in hot at number three, “The Trop” is a sprawling resort that offers more than your typical casino.

With over 3,000 slot machines and over 132 table games, Tropicana is a gambler’s dream. Is poker your game? You’re in luck! Tropicana hosts daily poker tournaments, so you’ll never miss out on a chance to win big.

Tropicana isn’t just for gamblers, however. The newly renovated casino offers over 30 restaurants, 30 shops, 20 bars and lounges, 4 pools, the Tropicana Showroom, multiple spas, and an IMAX Theatre. The Trop even hosts boxing matches at the resort, which can be another fun way to win some cash.

For those looking to put on their dancing shoes after a day of hitting the slots, hit up Tropicana’s disco-themed nightclub, Boogie Nights, where you are sure to work off some of those calories consumed at the resort’s expansive Fiesta Buffet.

2. Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa

A fan-favorite, Borgata is sometimes considered the front-runner of the best New Jersey casinos. While we give it the number two spot on our list, we must acknowledge the luxurious amenities of the Borgata Hotel, Casino, & Spa.

Opening its doors in 2003, Borgata has since become the highest-grossing casino in Atlantic City. This is no surprise, as the 161,000-square-foot casino offers around 4,000 slot machines, 180 table games, and 50 poker tables.

Borgata also offers sports betting through their sportsbook, the Race & Sports Book, making this a prime destination for sports bettors.

The casino also boasts some good luck for its patrons. In 2009, a New Jersey grandmother at a craps table smashed records by rolling a pair of dice 154 times, including 25 passes, without “sevening out,” a 1 in 1.56 trillion chance of happening.

The Borgata Event Center and Music Box are also great venues for business presentations, meetings, and wedding receptions, making the casino a great place to host your next event.

1. Ocean Resort Casino

Finally, we dub Ocean Resort Casino the overall number-one casino in New Jersey, and here’s why. Situated on 20 beautiful acres of beachfront property, Ocean is not just a resort for gamblers but for the whole crew.

The resort is celebrating its 5th year in operation, both elegant and modern.

The casino consists of over 2,000 new and classic slot machines, 125 table games, and one of the best Sports Books on the East Coast. Gambling the day away while overlooking the beautiful Atlantic? Now, that’s priceless.

The resort’s two nightclubs, the HQ2 Nightclub and Beachclub, boast retro and sleek entertainment for you to spend your winnings. Make sure you visit the casino’s TopGolf Swing Suite, the largest in the world, or make a reservation at one of the casino’s premiere restaurants, such as Amada, for authentic Spanish cuisine and tapas bar.

Ultimately, this casino makes our number one spot because of its modern and elegant atmosphere, a plethora of casino machines and tables, and a beautiful view of its ocean-front property.

If you are planning a trip to Atlantic City sometime soon, be sure to spend some time at this winner of the best New Jersey casinos or one of the other great casinos mentioned above.

