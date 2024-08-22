Race-baiting and extremism mark the Democratic Convention (Opinion)

For the past few nights, I have felt like the guy in Clockwork Orange, you know, with his eyes propped open forced to watch violent videos. Yup, I have been watching the Democratic National Convention.

2024 Democratic National Convention: Day 1 Getty Images loading...

Watching this charade, it's clear the Democrats think that the only important thing to do in the world is Trump is bad and Americans are single-issue voters on abortion.

The circus has been a combination of painting Republicans as racists and bigots and fear-mongering that women and gay Americans will lose all of their rights if Donald Trump is returned to the White House. They are also desperately trying to convince you that things are great in terms of crime, the economy, and the border.

Immigration Christian Views AP loading...

Last night, Americans saw VP nominee Tim Walz proudly talk about his record as Governor of Minnesota, but his rhetoric does not exactly line up with reality.

Kamala Harris And Tim Walz Hold Presidential Campaign Rally In Las Vegas Getty Images loading...

Joining me on the show Thursday was Kendall Qualls, someone who has had an up close and personal view of Tim Walz’s tenure as governor. Kendall was a candidate for the Republican nomination for Governor of Minnesota in 2022 when Walz was re-elected.

Growing up in Harlem, poor and in a broken home he's a true self-made man. His organization, TakeCharge, strives to unite Americans regardless of background, toward a shared history and common set of beliefs.

They promote that the promise of America is available to everyone regardless of race or social standing. Mr. Qualls has a unique vantage point to convey that message and to plant the seeds of change desperately needed.

We welcomed Kendall to the show on Thursday.

We asked him to weigh in on Tim Walz's real record. If you listen to Walz, Minnesota has a booming economy, great schools, and safe streets all thanks to the governor, of course. Does that match up with the reality you see every day in Minnesota?

Kendall Qualls has an amazing life story growing up in the projects of Harlem, working his way through college, and prior to having success in the business world, he served as an officer in the U.S. Army. We asked him about the allegations surrounding Governor Walz regarding Stolen Valor.

As a black American, and a black Republican at that, Kendall explained why we’re seeing better poll numbers for President Trump among black Americans than we have in a long, long time and why the black community should have open minds to supporting President Trump and the Republican Party in general.

LOOK: States sending the most people to New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of states where the most people are moving to New Jersey using data from the Census Bureau. Gallery Credit: Stacker

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

Report a correction 👈