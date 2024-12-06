If you bought these gloves from QVC, ditch them now

🔵 QVC is recalling more than one million oven gloves

🔵 They may cause a possible burn hazard

🔵 Several consumers reported injuries

More than one million oven gloves sold on QVC have been recalled because of a possible burn hazard, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The agency explained that the “Temp-tations Oven Gloves” can fail to provide sufficient protection from heat, posing a burn hazard to consumers.

QVC imported and sold the 1.1 million gloves in single pairs, sets of two, and sets with drying mats or trivets.

The recalled gloves were sold in a variety of colors including blue, yellow, red, floral, and summer shell prints under the following model numbers:

K51459

K76398

K47973

K48879

K85322

K96004

K92603

K308719

K309220

K309388

K309516

QVC glove recall (US Consumer Product Safety Commission) QVC oven glove recall (US Consumer Product Safety Commission) loading...

QVC has received 162 reports of insufficient heat protection including 92 reports of minor burns.

They were sold at QVC.com, QVC televised shows, and QVC digital shopping platforms from August 2018 through August 2024 for between $4 and $13 per pair, and in bundled sets with other kitchen items for between $14 and $26 per set.

Consumers are advised to stop using the oven gloves immediately and contact QVC for a full refund.

Report a correction | Contact our newsroom