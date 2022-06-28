Public places in NJ where you can bring your dog (Opinion)
One of the many cool things about Asbury Park's legendary Wonder Bar is the "Yappy Hour," where you can bring your dog and socialize with other owners. That may be going away in favor of condos which could force people to look for other places.
Now there are those who object to bringing your dog to a public restaurant and who are put off by the idea. To that, I say don't go. There are all kinds of places in New Jersey where you can enjoy a meal or walk canine free.
With the pandemic causing more people to isolate themselves, many went out and bought dogs they've become attached to.
It's important if you are going to bring your dog to a public establishment that they are properly trained to handle themselves and that you are properly trained to handle your pet.
Having written that, I think the establishment should have the right to ask you to leave without question if your dog is causing a scene or making the other customers uncomfortable.
So for those who would like to be accompanied by their "best friend," I reached out to my listeners, social media following, as well as Jerseyfamilyfun.com to find the places in New Jersey where you can take your dog.
Here are some of the places we came up with
Michelle Trevelise Vitali
Woody's in Farmingdale, NJ
Christopher T Nickey
Longport Beach (off-season of course) .....Longport dog beach the rest of the year
Patti Eberhardt Sharpless
Asbury Park. Yappy Hour at the Wonder Bar
Federici's, 14 E Main St., Freehold
Jeri Fitzgeorge LaMothe
K9 Resorts of Hamilton
Gladstone Tavern, 273 Main St., Gladstone
Francie Trout
The Wildwood Beach
Pigdog Beach Bar at Morey's Pier 3501 Boardwalk, Wildwood
Beth Khatchikian
Sandy Hook Bay
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.
