Jim Gearhart took issue with the comment by President-elect Biden that the attack at the Capitol on Wednesday by Trump supporters opposed to the certification of the Electoral College votes are not who we are as Americans.

"This is not who we are,” Biden said in an address. "What we are seeing is a small number of extremists dedicated to lawlessness. This is not dissent. It is disorder. It is chaos. It borders on sedition. And it must end now."

“Say what? This is exactly who we are and to a large extent we’re who we are because you made us this way,” Jim said during the latest weekly Jim Gearhart podcast and Facebook Live show, presented every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at Facebook.com/NJ1015. "We’ve had six months of radicals and thugs burning down cities, looting, doing far worse than what was done at the Capitol."

Jim says the Capitol rioters used the template created by the “Democratic Left of using violence to advance an agenda."

“Don’t tell me we aren’t like this. We are like this. We have been like this. You and your cohorts, not you personally, but the far left has made it like this with their behavior,” Jim said.

President Donald Trump addressed a rally in front of the White House and encouraged Vice President Mike Pence to do the “right thing” and refuse to accept the votes. The crowd began to head towards the Capitol building after Trump told the crowd to walk to the Capitol to “cheer on our brave senators, and congressmen and women” as they certified the Electoral College votes.

At some point it’ll be sorted out who was in the mob and what triggered the violence that left five people dead including a US Capital police officer from New Jersey, according to Jim.

