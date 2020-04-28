Professional grooming ‘essential’ for pets but not humans in NJ

During the coronavirus crisis in New Jersey, you can get your pet groomed but a hair care professional, in most cases, cannot groom you.

Gov. Phil Murphy and State Police Superintendent Patrick Callahan on Monday issued some clarifications on what constitutes "essential" businesses under last month's shut-down orders.

Pet-related businesses including grooming, daycare and boarding businesses are considered essential.

Barber shops, salons and spas are non-essential. Employees at such facilities may not provide personal services in their homes or a customer's home unless it is for a household members, immediate family or someone they have a "close personal relationship" with such as a caretaker or romantic partner.

This includes licensees, owners, operators, employees, or independent contractors of personal care services facilities.

Also deemed essential are stores that principally sell items necessary for religious observation or worship.

The order also allows customers who have ordered or purchased a vehicle online or by phone to test drive the vehicle as long as the dealership adopts social distancing policies.

After the drive, if the customer doesn't purchase the vehicle the dealership must appropriately sanitize the vehicle.

“We understand the challenges businesses face in these unprecedented times and the need to keep the economy operating," Callahan said. “These clarifications address the way certain businesses are permitted to operate, while adhering to the stay-at-home order and social distancing guidelines.”

The adjustments come as Murphy's "Road Back" plan was met with disappointment when no specific dates were given for when his orders to allow non-essential retailers to reopen.

