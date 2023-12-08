Production company seeking South Jersey locations for new movies

It’s always a treat when we find out a movie has been filmed in New Jersey, especially in an area you are familiar with.

Whether it’s one scene or the whole movie, there are a ton of movies that were shot in our state and there are more to come with Netflix's plan to build a production studio at the old Fort Monmouth.

Netflix NJ studio plans at Fort Monmouth parcel (courtesy Netflix) Netflix NJ studio plans at Fort Monmouth parcel (courtesy Netflix) loading...

I browsed a list of movies and couldn’t believe that they were filmed in the Garden State. Just to name a few:

School of Rock

Clerks

Friday the 13th

Goodfellas

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Chasing Amy

Zoolander

The Karate Kid

A Beautiful Mind

The Dark Knight Rises

Analyze This

Big

The Amityville Horror (1979)

Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back

I stumbled upon a post on the Vineland City Facebook page asking for filming locations in Vineland.

Barbhouse Productions is looking for places to film two upcoming movies. Each movie’s filming would last 3-4 weeks and they will pay a location fee.

The first location they are seeking is a “modestly priced farmhouse style home” that has a rustic and creaky feel.

This film is titled “Penitent” and is about a woman experiencing a demonic presence in her home.

The second location they are seeking a suburban home with vinyl siding and a white picket fence.

This film is called “Nanny Cam” and is about a first-time mom dealing with anxiety that comes across a demon that is using the nanny cam to cast “terrifying images.”

If you live in the area, own a business in the area, or know someone that does and think the location would be a good fit for either of these films, the production company says you can contact them at sophia@barbhouse.com

LOOK: Holiday gift crazes and fads of the past century Stacker compiled a list of toy crazes from the past 100 years. Gallery Credit: Jennnifer Billock

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Morning Show Producer Kristen. Any opinions expressed are her own.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Producer Kristen an email at kristen.accardi@townsquaremedia.com or follow her on Instagram.