Princeton University student to represent New Jersey on ‘Jeopardy!’ Tuesday

This student from Princeton University will make her Jeopardy! debut this week.

“Who is Ella Feiner?”

Feiner is a senior at the University majoring in chemical engineering from Ridgewood. She’ll be representing the Garden State in the "Jeopardy! National College Championship" on ABC starting Tuesday, Feb. 8. She is one of 36 college students to be a part of the competition.

So come on, New Jersey, let's get into the Princeton spirit: goooooo Tigers!

The competition will be hosted by part-time host of the trivia show, Mayim Bialik. If Feiner takes first place, she will win $250,000! There will be another New Jersey native in the Championship games, but she'll be representing Cornell University.

"Why will your college win?" the student competitors were asked in a promotional video.

"We're gonna win Jeopardy! because we're number one," Feiner responded.

I like that confidence!

It has been a banner month for New Jersey on "Jeopardy!" Last week, Matthew McElroy, a teacher from Cape May Technical High School, was one of the contestants.

Prior to that, we had a whole category all about our state titled “New Jersey, New Jersey!” The final clue humorously left all three contestants speechless when none of them knew who Gov. Phil Murphy was.

Too bad Ella Feiner couldn't have been on the show during that episode when one of the clues was:

“Hey, this Ivy League school, what exit? It moved from Elizabeth to Newark before finding its final home in 1756.”

Pretty sure she would have nailed that one.

I'm looking forward to watching her represent Princeton University and our state as a whole. Good luck, Ella! We're rooting for you!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Where everyone knows your name: Friendliest bars in NJ

NJ Diners that are open 24/7