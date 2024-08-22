President Trump’s daughter-in-law talks Jersey with Spadea

Watching the Democrat National Convention in Chicago, you'd think that everything is great and Kamala and Tim will make it even better. Meanwhile, 8 million illegals have crossed the Southern border since they took office, putting our communities in danger, taking jobs, and costing taxpayers, in New Jersey alone, more than $7 BILLION a year.

Meanwhile, you're paying 54% more for your car insurance, 22% more for your groceries, 32% more for your electric bill, and more than 50% more for gas to get to the job that barely helps you eke out a living.

Lara Trump is the new co-chair of the Republican National Committee. She's also the daughter-in-law of our 45th President, Donald Trump.

As President Trump fights to become the 47th President, advocates, allies, and patriots across the nation, and right here in New Jersey, have joined the fight to restore common sense, liberty, and prosperity to our country.

We welcomed Lara to New Jersey 101.5 on Thursday morning and asked her about the messaging coming out of Chicago: whether President Trump can win New Jersey and the message from National Republicans to independent voters in blue states who are unhappy with the extremism in the Democratic Party, but inundated with anti-Trump propaganda from the corporate media.

She was strong, articulate, and ready for the battle ahead.

With polls showing everything from a five-point to a one-point race in New Jersey, we're in for an exciting and critical next couple of months.

